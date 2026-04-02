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Veteran Move-In Kit

Our mission is to welcome Veterans transitioning out of homelessness with dignity, comfort, and practical support. Through thoughtfully assembled Move-in Kits filled with essential household items, we help transform empty housing into a place that feels like home.

Cheyenne VA Health Care System has partnered with our Northern Colorado and Cheyenne community to provide the basic necessities that help Veterans begin their next chapter with hope and confidence.

Current Donation Needs

  • Plastic Eating Utensils
  • Plastic Dishware Sets
  • Towel Sets
  • Full/Queen Bedding Sets
  • Pillows
  • Dish Soaps
  • Laundry Soaps
  • Shower Curtain Rods
  • Toilet Cleaner/Brush
  • 13 Gallon Trash Cans
  • Laundry Baskets
  • All-Purpose Cleaner

Please note: This list changes to reflect current items needed and updated on a weekly basis.

How to Make a Donation

Contact Kelli Wood for a donation form:
Kelli.Wood@va.gov

With your donation form filled out and items ready to go, there are two drop-off locations.

  1. Cheyenne VA Medical Center
    2360 E Pershing Boulevard
    Building #6
    Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
  2. Northern Colorado VA Clinic
    4575 Byrd Drive
    Loveland, Colorado 80538

Please call Rick Cooper to arrange a drop-off at Northern Colorado VA Clinic:
970-814-6906

Contact Us For More Information

970-814-6906 or 307-778-7550, ext. 17317

  • You can make a difference when you volunteer at or donate to the VA Cheyenne Healthcare System.

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