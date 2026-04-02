Veteran Move-In Kit

Cheyenne VA Health Care System has partnered with our Northern Colorado and Cheyenne community to provide the basic necessities that help Veterans begin their next chapter with hope and confidence.

Current Donation Needs

Plastic Eating Utensils

Plastic Dishware Sets

Towel Sets

Full/Queen Bedding Sets

Pillows

Dish Soaps

Laundry Soaps

Shower Curtain Rods

Toilet Cleaner/Brush

13 Gallon Trash Cans

Laundry Baskets

All-Purpose Cleaner

Please note: This list changes to reflect current items needed and updated on a weekly basis.

How to Make a Donation