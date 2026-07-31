He is a graduate of the University of Colorado School of Medicine and completed his post-graduate medical education with a two-year thoracic surgery research fellowship at National Jewish Health in Denver, Colorado, as part of his surgical training at the University of Colorado. |Dr. Sprunger joined the Cheyenne VA Medical Center in 2021 as a general surgeon and endoscopist. In 2024, he advanced to Deputy Chief of Surgery and Endoscopy Director. He is board certified in General Surgery, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and an invited member of the Denver Academy of Surgery. He served as the acting Chief of Staff from October 2025 to March 2026. His broad clinical and research interests include interstitial lung diseases and the medical management of acute appendicitis. Outside of work, Dr. Sprunger enjoys the symphony, opera, and spending time in nature. He brings expertise, dedication, and high energy to the Executive Leadership Team.