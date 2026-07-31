Kelly is a transformative nursing executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience across inpatient, outpatient, perioperative, and virtual care settings in both VA and community healthcare systems. As Associate Director of Patient Care Services at the Cheyenne VA Health Care System, she oversees Nursing, Food and Nutrition Services, and Chaplain Services, advancing high-reliability practices and exceptional Veteran-centered care.

Her leadership spans complex perioperative and procedural operations, high-acuity inpatient environments, and large-scale virtual nursing programs. She has redesigned surgical and endoscopy workflows, strengthened interdisciplinary partnerships, expanded access to care, and elevated performance across diverse clinical teams. Her earlier experience includes leading peri-anesthesia and short-stay units in a MAGNET-designated trauma facility, directing virtual nursing for Kaiser Permanente Colorado, and serving as a Joint Commission disease-specific reviewer.

Kelly completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) in Executive Leadership in June 2026 and also holds an MBA and an MSN. Known for her strategic insight, operational excellence, and commitment to innovation, she is a trusted leader in improving care delivery and organizational performance. Outside of work, she enjoys time outdoors with her husband and their four dogs and is a certified 500-hour yoga instructor, bringing mindfulness and wellness into her leadership approach.