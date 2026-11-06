Cheyenne VA earns PACT Clinical Pharmacy Platinum Practice designation

It's a national recognition for high-performing facilities that show excellence and innovation in team-based clinical pharmacy care for Veterans.

Cheyenne VA is now the 22nd VA facility in the nation to receive the distinction.

What the designation recognizes

The Pharmacy Benefits Management Clinical Pharmacy Program Office and the Office of Primary Care created the designation in 2019. It recognizes facilities that have fully integrated clinical pharmacist practitioners into Patient Aligned Care Teams.

The achievement highlights Cheyenne VA's commitment to expanding access to care and improving health outcomes for Veterans through collaborative, patient-centered care.

“The Cheyenne VA integrated the first clinical pharmacist into primary care in 2014. Today we have 11 PACT pharmacists supporting all our primary care teams across the health care system,” says Chief of Pharmacy Joshua Hickox.

Medication expertise in primary care

Clinical pharmacist practitioners can help Veterans manage chronic health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and other long-term illnesses.

They're advanced practice providers who work alongside primary care teams. They review and adjust medications, monitor how well treatment works, teach Veterans about their care, and help ensure Veterans get timely care.

Primary care providers refer Veterans to pharmacists when a medical condition or illness requires medication. Pharmacists then follow up between visits, check on how the medication works, and adjust it when needed. That can include starting, changing, or stopping medication.

By placing these pharmacists directly in primary care clinics, Cheyenne VA increased Veterans' access to clinical expertise and helped reduce delays in care. This approach also lets primary care providers focus on other parts of Veterans' care.

Veterans can receive medication management, chronic disease support, and follow-up care from the clinical pharmacist practitioner on their primary care team.

“This designation highlights how team-based care benefits both Veterans and the organization,” says Medical Center Director Paul Roberts. “Our Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners are an essential part of helping Veterans better manage chronic conditions, improve their quality of life, and access care when they need it. Achieving Platinum Practice status recognizes the outstanding collaboration taking place across our health care system and reinforces our commitment to providing safe, effective, and accessible care for every Veteran we serve.”

What earned the designation

Several factors contributed to the Platinum Practice designation. Cheyenne VA's staffing of clinical pharmacist practitioners exceeded the national average when measured by Veteran panel size. Primary care teams used pharmacist services approximately 20% more than the national average.

Aggregate electronic quality measure performance also exceeded the national average for primary care providers.

Pharmacists are fully integrated into primary care locations across Cheyenne VA. Patient Aligned Care Teams routinely turn to them to support Veterans who need a variety of chronic conditions managed.

Growth that reaches more Veterans

The growth of the clinical pharmacy program shows how much Veterans and primary care teams value these services. Clinical pharmacy visits increased from 33,208 in fiscal year 2024 to 36,265 in fiscal year 2025. They reached 40,239 in fiscal year 2026.

During the same period, the number of Veterans served grew from 7,390 to 7,707 and then to 8,180.

Cheyenne VA achieved an overall score of 77.5% on its combined diabetes care measure. Veterans who had a pharmacist visit scored 81.4%. Cheyenne VA says the difference shows how pharmacist involvement can improve chronic condition management for Veterans.

A review built on teamwork

Earning the designation requires a 3-stage national review. Pharmacy leadership completes an initial survey. Facilities that meet eligibility requirements advance to a second round with detailed data submissions, reports, and supporting documentation.

Finalists then take part in interviews. Participants include facility pharmacy leadership, the pharmacy executive for VA Rocky Mountain Network, primary care leadership, nursing leadership, medical support assistant leadership and front-line clinical pharmacist practitioners. They discuss the scope and effectiveness of their practice.

The designation reflects the dedication of clinicians and staff throughout Cheyenne VA. They work together so Veterans receive high-quality, accessible, team-based care.

When asked how Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners help VA and Veterans, Hickox says, “I am reminded of something I tell Pharmacy trainees. When your primary care provider says you have a heart condition and they want you to see a heart specialist, they send you to a cardiologist. When your primary care provider identifies a medication condition, and they want you to see a medication specialist, they send you to our medication specialists, the VA clinical pharmacist practitioners.”

Through the continued integration of pharmacists into primary care, Cheyenne VA is helping Veterans access specialized medication expertise, improve chronic condition management, and achieve better health outcomes closer to home.

Veterans can learn more about their VA primary care team. Learn more about Cheyenne VA in VA News.