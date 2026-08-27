Cheyenne VA volunteers: Quiet heroes at the heart of Veteran care

Every day, volunteers greet Veterans arriving at Cheyenne VA Medical Center in Wyoming and Northern Colorado VA Clinic for the healthcare they earned through service.

They may offer a ride, directions, a wheelchair, a warm cup of coffee or simply a moment of human connection.

Although these volunteers serve quietly, their impact is felt throughout Cheyenne VA Health Care System.

Every month, Volunteers help nearly 17,000 Veterans, caregivers and family members at both facilities navigate appointments, get rides to medical care, solve computer problems, get medication, receive food assistance and feel welcome.

Service that meets everyday needs

Volunteers assist Veterans at nearly every step of their healthcare journey. Disabled American Veterans has volunteer drivers who help ensure Veterans can travel to and from medical appointments safely. Other volunteers operate shuttle vans in parking areas, escort Veterans from entrances to appointments, provide wheelchair assistance, and offer directions.

Their service extends beyond transportation and wayfinding.

Volunteers help Veterans learn to use smart devices and computers, gather and distribute donated fresh produce and community-contributed bread and support programs that address food insecurity and social isolation.

A simple act of service can have a long-lasting effect on a Veteran.

A ride to an appointment can make healthcare accessible. A bag of food can ease a family’s immediate concern. A cup of coffee and friendly conversation can remind a Veteran that they are seen, valued and not alone.

The difference volunteers make

Through the generosity of community partners and the dedication of volunteers, Cheyenne VA’s volunteer-supported programs have provided meaningful assistance to Veterans and their families:

More than 5,445 rides to medical appointments

More than 543 bags of food for 179 Veterans and their families

Bread for more than 6,130 Veterans

Free haircuts for 1,266 Veterans

Coffee and welcoming conversation for 4,592 Veterans

Behind each number is a person, a Veteran able to attend an important appointment, a family receiving food support, or someone finding connection during a difficult day.

Honoring humble heroes

On August 13 and August 21, 2026, Cheyenne VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement Specialist Kelli Wood hosted volunteer appreciation picnics. The events recognized the people who make this service possible.

During the events, Medical Center Director Paul Roberts recognized Bob and Sandra Dockins for their leadership and compassion in helping Veterans experiencing food insecurity and social disconnection. Their work with the Cheyenne VA food pantry and coffee program reflects the spirit shared by more than 50 volunteers. These volunteers give their time, energy and care without asking for recognition in return.

Cheyenne VA also recognized Don Rozeboom for volunteering at Northern Colorado VA Clinic. Rozeboom has distributed donated bread and produce to Veterans since 2024. He has also organized recurring free haircut events and helped Veterans connect during weekly free coffee and doughnut events.

These examples show how community service gives Veterans practical support, meaningful connection and stronger community ties.

Answer the call to serve

Cheyenne VA welcomes volunteers ages 15 and older who want to support Veterans.

Opportunities include

Driving Veterans to and from medical appointments. A background check, valid driver’s license and training are required.

Escorting Veterans to appointments. A background check and training are required.

Helping Veterans learn to use technology, including smart devices and computers.

Supporting efforts to address Veteran food insecurity.

Volunteers can make healthcare visits easier by providing rides, technology support, food distribution or a friendly greeting.

Learn more

To learn more about volunteering with Cheyenne VA, contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement office at 307-778-7550, extension 17317. You can also read more volunteer stories on VA News.