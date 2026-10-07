Volunteers improve Cheyenne VA Medical Center grounds

On September 16, 2026, 31 Saluting Branches volunteers spent the day landscaping at Cheyenne VA Medical Center in Wyoming.

They used bucket trucks, woodchippers, and dump trucks to remove 21 dead and dying trees, prune 24 others, and clear debris from the campus.

Saluting Branches, a nonprofit organization, arranged the project as part of its National Day of Service. Kelli Wood, a specialist with Cheyenne VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement, coordinated the project.

“The Saluting Branches event showed the community’s appreciation for Veterans through volunteer service and care of the medical center’s grounds,” says Wood. “By improving the campus, the volunteers helped create a more welcoming, dignified environment for Veterans, their families, and the staff who serve them.”

A space for meditation

The landscaping project included planting trees around the site of Cheyenne VA’s planned Medicine Circle. The space will be used for meditation and to recognize Native American culture.

New trees planted across campus included ponderosa pines, Austrian pines, honey locusts and Spring Snow crabapples.

The 21 trees removed included 13 ponderosa pines, 5 aspens, 1 green ash, 1 American elm and 1 bur oak.

Supporting ongoing campus improvements

Medical Center Director Paul Roberts addressed the crews before work began.

“I am thrilled and humbled for the organization to have chosen us to receive their service,” says Roberts. “It is a much-needed service for the center, and with all the other improvements being made to the facility, it will only add to the appearance and visual serenity of the center.”

Other improvements at Cheyenne VA include a new emergency department, updates to clinical spaces and repairs to aging infrastructure. Cheyenne VA Medical Center and Northern Colorado VA Clinic in Loveland, Colorado, provide more than 17,000 in-person appointments each month.

Community contributions

The project received nearly $44,000 in donated work, equipment and items. Participating organizations included Magrum Tree Service, City of Cheyenne Urban Forestry, Treeworks, Bartlett Tree Experts, Natrona County Extension and Sunshine Tree Consulting. Other participants included Wyoming State Forestry, Wyo Tree MD, Lifeline Tree Care, City of Sheridan, Wood Decisions, Big Paws Lawncare and Tree Service and Super Trees.

Additional donations came from Fort Collins Wholesale, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1881, Starbucks, R&B Breakfast and Pepsi Cola.

Volunteer at Cheyenne VA

To learn more about volunteering at Cheyenne VA, call the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 307-778-7550, extension 17317, or explore our volunteer opportunities. You can also learn about volunteering across VA.