The student nurse technician will provide direct patient care under the supervision of a professional nurse while they attend nursing school. The program helps the student nurse apply classroom material in a realistic environment providing Veteran centric care.

Program goals

This program serves to enhance interprofessional collaborations and educational opportunities for the nursing student. It also helps to foster mentoring relationships along with exposure to a wide variety of acute care settings. It allows the student nurse to provide safe, quality, collaborative, and evidence-based care in a supportive environment.

Benefits

Flexible scheduling allows the student nurse to work in conjunction with their school schedules. The program provides the student nurse with the ability to provide patient care while working alongside seasoned nurses. Student nurse technicians will increase their confidence in performing basic skills with the practice opportunities provided. The student nurse technician will be offered a competitive pay scale.

Eligibility requirements

The Student Nurse Technician program is open to student nurses after successful completion of their first semester of a CCNE or NLNAS accredited nursing program. They must be a U.S. citizen and meet the physical exam standards at the time of entry into the program. The student nurse technician must be able to work at least four hours in a two-week time frame.

How to apply

The student nurse will need a cover letter, unofficial transcript from all colleges attended, a resume/portfolio and three letters of recommendation. One of the letters of recommendations must be from a clinical instructor. Send all requested materials to:

Student Nurse Technician Coordinator

Loraine.Eden-Davis@va.gov

405-456-4266

Applications are accepted year-round and student nurses can begin applying after the successful completion of their first semester.