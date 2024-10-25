Cheyenne VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
The Cheyenne Medical Center has several parking lots available for use. The closest lot to the Cheyenne Regional Office is located directly across from the baseball fields at Brimmer Park, South East of the Medical Center complex.
Depending on the reason for your visit, an appointment may be required. Please review the details in the service descriptions below. If an appointment is needed, please schedule with the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA).
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional these documents and information about you and your dependents:
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.
The Regional Office is 0.6 miles from the E 18th Street and Goshen bus stop on the Northeast route of the Cheyenne Transit Program (CTP). CTP’s fixed route service operates Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. No service is provided on Sundays.
For more details, check the Cheyenne Transit Free Fixed Route Bus Service website.
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Claim Status Tool
Claims Status Tool
VA recently enhanced the Claim Status Tool to show a breakdown of the eight-step disability claims process, making it easier to understand where your claim currently is.
Prepare for VA's secure sign-in changes
In 2025, you’ll need to start using a Login.gov or ID.me account to sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile apps, or other VA online services.
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources.
Get connected
We can help you find and learn about resources and services
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
We can help you learn about VA life insurance options for Veterans and families—and the benefits you’ll receive with each plan. We can also help you apply for life insurance or file claims for benefits.
Manage your benefits online
Get help applying for life insurance benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.
Manage your benefits online
Get help with an MST-related claim
Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Manage your benefits online
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
Please Schedule your appointment via this link: https://va.my.site.com/VAVERA/s/
If you meet certain service, income, and disability requirements, we can help you apply for monthly pension payments.
Manage your benefits online
Get help applying for Veterans Pension benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Service member benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.
Manage your benefits online
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
We can help you prepare for the move from military to civilian life by learning about VA benefits that you may be eligible for. We can also help you find out which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.
Manage your benefits online
Learn how to access VA benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you with understanding which VA benefits you may qualify for and when to apply.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Manage your benefits online
Get a copy of a VA letter
Appointments
To schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, please use the link.
We can help you request a DD214 or other military service records. We can also help you request your military service treatment and private medical records to support your claim.
Manage your benefits online
Get help requesting records
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
Get updates from the Veteran Benefits Administration
