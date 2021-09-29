 Skip to Content

Mission and vision

VA Chicago Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

Who we serve

We serve 62,000 Veterans who live in Chicago, Cook County, Illinois, and 4 counties in northwest Indiana. Facilities include our Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Chicago, Chicago Heights, and Crown Point, Indiana.

