Special PACT Act Townhall

Jesse Brown VAMC invites you to a special PACT Act Town Hall. You may attend virtually or in person Tuesday, December 13, 2022 5:00 - 6:30 p.m.

For those attending virtually:

You will may receive an automated phone call just before 5:00 pm. Please stay on the line to be connected to the town hall. The first thirty minutes of the call will consist of guest speakers on the PACT Act, followed by an hour for questions and answers.

If you do not receive a phone call at the time of the event, Dial: 833-380-0741 no later than 6:00 p.m. to join us.

For those attending in person:

The virtual content will be available, and there will also be stations in the Kizer Conference Rooms where you can receive information about and claims assistance with the Veterans Benefits Administration, toxic exposure and burn pits, and other topics surrounding the PACT Act. Please RSVP to: CHSTownHall@va.gov if you plan to attend in person.