Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center Resource Fair

When: Fri. Sep 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Imani Village 901 E 95th Street Chicago , IL Cost: Free

Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center are excited to announce our first-ever Social Service Assistance Resource Fair! This resource fair is intended to bring together numerous Chicago-based service organizations to seniors. Chicago provides a multitude of senior services but it’s often a challenge for seniors to locate these services when they need them. Vendors at this event will have the opportunity to engage with over 300 older adults. Research participants will be invited to come and learn about the services offered in their communities. As a result of the prior assistance provided by your company to our research participants, you have been extended this invitation.