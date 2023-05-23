Stop the Bleed and VA SAVE Training

When: Mon. Jun 5, 2023, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT Where: South Suburban College Physical Fitness and Athletic Center 15800 S. State St. South Holland , IL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

This is a combination course where you will learn to recognize and triage both visible and invisible wounds.

THECOOKCOUNTYSHERIFF‘SOFFICE ANDTHEVETERANSAFFAIRSDEPARTMENT PRESENTA STOPTHEBLEED AND VA S.A.V.E. TRAINING

Taught by certified instructors. Class size is limited. Preregistration is required

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfQMvCI_enBdMKqLwZHa8LdqVPl3Na3O-pO3Ln0Nw6OodFn3w/viewform

Questions: Becky Walters: bwalters@ssc.edu