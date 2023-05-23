Stop the Bleed and VA SAVE Training
When:
Mon. Jun 5, 2023, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
South Suburban College Physical Fitness and Athletic Center
15800 S. State St.
South Holland , IL
Cost:
Free
This is a combination course where you will learn to recognize and triage both visible and invisible wounds.
THECOOKCOUNTYSHERIFF‘SOFFICE ANDTHEVETERANSAFFAIRSDEPARTMENT PRESENTA STOPTHEBLEED AND VA S.A.V.E. TRAINING
Taught by certified instructors. Class size is limited. Preregistration is required
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfQMvCI_enBdMKqLwZHa8LdqVPl3Na3O-pO3Ln0Nw6OodFn3w/viewform
Questions: Becky Walters: bwalters@ssc.eduSee more events