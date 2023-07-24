Skip to Content
Annual CBOC Tele-Town Hall

CBOC Tele Town Hall QR Code

When:

Tue. Aug 8, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

This annual townhall will give Veterans an opportunity to hear updates and ask questions about our Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), Adam Benjamin Jr., Auburn Gresham, Chicago Heights and Lakeside. You may participate by phone or on Facebook. 
There are four ways to participate: 

  • We will call you at the phone number we have listed in our system
  • Join us by calling 833-380-0741.
  • Stream the audio and chat with us live during the event on our Facebook page@VAChicago
  • Stream the event using the QR code. 
