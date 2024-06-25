PACT Act claims clinic PACT Act claims clinic When: Sat. Jul 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am CT Where: American Legion Recreation Center 8664 W. Grand Avenue River Grove, IL Get directions on Google Maps to American Legion Recreation Center Cost: Free





PACT Act claims clinic - The PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA Health Care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam Era, Gulf War Era, and Post 9/11 Era.

Staff from VHA will be on hand to provide healthcare enrollment, toxic exposure screening, and appointment scheduling. Staff from VBA will be on had to file claims and answer benefits questions.

