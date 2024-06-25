Skip to Content

PACT Act claims clinic 8664 W. Grand Ave. River Grove, IL 60171 July 27 2024 9:00-3:00

When:

Sat. Jul 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am CT

Where:

American Legion Recreation Center

8664 W. Grand Avenue

River Grove, IL

Cost:

Free

PACT Act claims clinic - The PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA Health Care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam Era, Gulf War Era, and Post 9/11 Era. 

Staff from VHA will be on hand to provide healthcare enrollment, toxic exposure screening, and appointment scheduling. Staff from VBA will be on had to file claims and answer benefits questions.

