When: Sat. Jul 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: 211 Dixie Highway, Suite 4 Chicago Heights, IL Get directions on Google Maps to Chicago Heights VA Clinic Cost: Free





PACT Act claims clinic - The PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA Health Care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam Era, Gulf War Era, and Post 9/11 Era.

Staff from VHA will be on hand to provide healthcare enrollment, and toxic exposure appointment scheduling. Staff from VBA will be on had to file claims and answer benefits questions.

