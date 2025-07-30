Join us for Women Warriors: Service, Support & Sisterhood. A powerful day dedicated to connection, community and celebration!



Enjoy light breakfast and coffee from SHero Coffee, lunch from Mission BBQ and dessert! Immerse yourself in a vibrant space filled with music from DJ Rockhell, inspiring speakers that range from SHero Coffee, Rush Road Home Program and a Special Guest Speaker. There will be Veteran focused resources from the VA and community organizations, energizing and calming activities, opportunities to network, share your story and build sisterhood.



Whether you are seeking support, looking to connect, or just need a moment to recharge, this day is for YOU! DON'T MISS OUT!



Veterans Assistance Commission of Cook County is sponsoring our shuttle services this year for Women Veterans to attend, no cost to you at all!



Shuttle Services will be available from Jesse Brown VAMC to Malcolm X College and back. Shuttle Times are as followed:



- 9:30am: 1st Pick up from JBVA to Malcolm X College

- 9:50am: 2nd Pick up from JBVA to Malcolm X College

- 1:40pm: 3rd Pick up from Malcolm X College to JBVA

- 2:10pm: 4th Pick up from Malcolm X College to JBVA

Additional shuttles may be available.