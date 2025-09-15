Welcome to the Women's Empowerment Summit!

Join the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County and WINGS Program, Inc. at Olive-Harvey College for an evening filled with information and empowerment in navigating the justice system.

This evening will consist of a resource fair and an informative discussion. Attendees will have the opportunity to gather valuable resources from different justice agencies and organizations. You will also hear from Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court Mariyana T. Spyropoulos, WINGS Program, Inc., the largest provider of domestic violence services in Illinois, learn self defense techniques, and more.

Don't miss this chance to participate in this event!