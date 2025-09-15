Jesse Brown VAMC Babyshower

This month we will have a special event, "A Mission to Celebrate," honoring our women Veterans with a heartwarming baby shower. The celebration will take place on September 19th, 2025, at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center. This event is dedicated to recognizing the service and sacrifice of our women Veterans while celebrating new beginnings! Please contact Maternity Care Coordinator, Praseetha Harilal for any questions at 312-569-7797.