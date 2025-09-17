Community Based Outpatient Clinic Townhall

Join us for a Veteran town hall focusing on CBOC users. We will be discussing updates at Jesse Brown VA as well as the associated CBOCs, and there will be an opportunity for Q&A. Veterans registered for primary care at the CBOCs will receive a call shortly before the event begins, or they can call in to 877-229-8493, watch the event on Facebook Live at the Chicago VA Medical Center Facebook page, or use the streaming link above.