Office for Military Affiliated Communities, Military Life Cycle and Transition Workshop

When:

No event data

Where:

University of Chicago - Ida Noyes Hall

1212 E. 59th Street

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

This two-day event brings together national leaders, innovators, and veterans to explore how we can better support service members and their families through every stage of the military life cycle. Attendees will hear from voices across sectors—mental health, higher education, justice reform, entrepreneurship, and government—on building stronger pathways for transition, community, and leadership.

