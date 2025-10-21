Flu vaccine available at all Jesse Brown VA locations of care

PRESS RELEASE

September 15, 2025

Chicago, IL - Jesse Brown VA will host walk-in flu clinics for eligible Veterans starting September 15 at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center and all outpatient clinics.

A drive-thru clinic will also be hosted at the Adam Benjamin Jr. VA Clinic in late September. Flu shots prevent the flu and flu-related complications. Flu shots reduce flu symptoms, stop the spread of the virus, and prevent disruptions to family, work, and school.

"You don’t need an appointment. Just bring your current Veteran ID card, and we’ll take care of you," said Christina Moreno, health promotion disease prevention program manager. "We want to help Veterans stay healthy and avoid getting sick. A flu shot can also help reduce how often you need to see a doctor for flu-related illnesses and protect those around you."

According to the CDC, each year in the United States about 8 percent of the U.S. population gets sick from flu each season. The decision to get the flu shot is important to stay healthy and protect your loved ones. Jesse Brown VA makes it easy for Veterans to access the flu vaccine.

Veterans are eligible to receive a free flu shot if they are enrolled in VA health care and have received care from a VA provider or an in-network community care provider within the past 24 months.

To get the flu vaccine Veterans can:

Walk-in at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center

Bed Tower, first floor (by Starbucks)

Monday through Friday (except federal holidays)

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Walk-in at any of the outpatient clinics (Adam Benjamin Jr., Auburn Gresham, Chicago Heights, and Lakeside VA clinics)

Monday through Friday (except federal holidays)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-in to your Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) or get the flu shot during your next PACT appointment

Monday through Friday (except federal holidays)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive-thru Flu Vaccine Clinic

Adam Benjamin Jr. VA Clinic, 9301Madison Street Crown Point, IN 46307

September 22, 23, and 24

9 a.m. to noon

Note: please enter the parking lot from Madison Street and follow traffic flow signs for the flu vaccine drive-thru clinic.

About VA Chicago Health Care System

VA Chicago Health Care System provides services at five locations serving a seven-county area of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. Locations include the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, a Community Resource and Referral Center, and four community-based outpatient clinics in Chicago, and Crown Point, Indiana. VA Chicago Health Care System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Great Lakes Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 12. VISN 12 includes medical centers and clinics in Wisconsin, Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

###