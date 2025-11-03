Jesse Brown VA encourages Veterans to prioritize lung health during lung Cancer awareness month

PRESS RELEASE

November 3, 2025

Chicago, IL - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and Jesse Brown VA is urging Veterans to take proactive steps in monitoring their lung health.

With a focus on early detection and comprehensive support, Jesse Brown VA is committed to providing Veterans with the resources they need to combat lung cancer.

Lung cancer is often detected at an advanced stage, making treatment more challenging. However, early detection through low-dose CT scans (LDCT) can significantly improve outcomes, reducing lung cancer mortality by up to 20%. Jesse Brown VA recommends Veterans aged 50 to 80 with a history of smoking, or those who quit smoking less than 15 years ago, to consider getting screened.

"Awareness of the risk factors and early detection can save your life,” said Catherine Dell, NP, Lung Cancer Screening Program Director. “VA is committed to supporting Veterans in their health and wellness journey, taking simple steps such as getting screen for lung cancer is very important part of that journey."

There are many reasons to get lung cancer screening at VA including VA’s fast, painless, and convenient screening method and the comprehensive support and resources that VA can provide. Those interested in learning more about lung cancer screening at VA can stop by the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on November 13, 2025 to get more information.

Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care can connect with an eligibility and enrollment specialist at (312) 569-6177 or visit Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in person. Enrollment is also available at the Adam Benjamin Jr., Chicago Heights, or Auburn Gresham VA Clinics, online, or by phone at (877) 222-8387.

About VA Chicago Health Care System

VA Chicago Health Care System provides services at five locations serving a seven-county area of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. Locations include the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, a Community Resource and Referral Center, and four community-based outpatient clinics in Chicago, and Crown Point, Indiana. VA Chicago Health Care System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Great Lakes Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 12. VISN 12 includes medical centers and clinics in Wisconsin, Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.