Jesse Brown VA launches new VA health care orientation

PRESS RELEASE

November 17, 2025

Chicago, IL - Jesse Brown VA is starting their VA health care orientation and will host four orientations over the next year.

During this new orientation program, Veterans and their caregivers will get an outline of available services, and a tour of Jesse Brown VA Medical Center. Veterans and their caregivers will get the chance to ask questions to health care experts who know the ins and outs of VA health care.

"VA offers a wide range of physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual services many Veterans are not familiar with, said “Lachon Tyre Veterans Health Education Coordinator. “VA health care orientation addresses this issue by walking Veterans and their caregivers through the many options we provide."

This orientation takes about 90 minutes and will cover information about health benefits, pharmacy benefits, available primary and specialty care services, and a tour of the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center. Veterans and caregivers can get more information about VA health care orientation, along with the schedule online.

Veterans who can’t come to orientation can contact Jesse Brown VA’s Veteran health education coordinator to discuss other opportunities to learn about health care benefits. The veteran health Education coordinator may be reached at 312-596-6658.

About VA Chicago Health Care System

VA Chicago Health Care System provides services at five locations serving a seven-county area of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. Locations include the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, a Community Resource and Referral Center, and four community-based outpatient clinics in Chicago, and Crown Point, Indiana. VA Chicago Health Care System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Great Lakes Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 12. VISN 12 includes medical centers and clinics in Wisconsin, Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.