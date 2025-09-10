Jesse Brown VA receives top score in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 10, 2025

Chicago, IL - Jesse Brown VA announced today it has earned an overall five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Only three hospitals in the City of Chicago were awarded an overall star rating of five. Jesse Brown VA’s performance was especially strong when it comes to having low disease-specific mortality rates. Jesse Brown VA’s 30-day mortality rates for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart failure, and pneumonia were substantially lower than the national rates.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care Jesse Brown VA provides,” said Sarah Unterman, MD, Jesse Brown VA Chief of Staff. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for health care quality, customer service, and convenience throughout the medical center, so Jesse Brown VA works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we have the privilege of serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.

Overall VA improvements during the second Trump Administration

For more information, contact the Jesse Brown VA public affairs team at CHSPAO@va.gov.