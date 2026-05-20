Jesse Brown VAMC receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2026

Chicago, IL - Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Center received funding for nonrecurring maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Center received funding for nonrecurring maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for Jesse Brown VAMC in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

ARC Flash

Site Prep Rm 1345 1.5MRI

Remodel Blood Draw

Replace Failed 1-AUH-1 and Remote Chiller, Endoscopy

Replace AHU-S10C GU-Vascular-Dialysis

Rehab Ogden Elevators

Renovation for ER-EDOU

Blood Lab Remodel

Upgrade Nurse Call

Replace Obsolete Fire Alarm Devices

Renovate Electronic Security System

Chilled Water Plant and Energy Center Expansion

Renovate Sterile Processing

Security Corrections

Correct Mental Health Safety Deficiencies

Upgrade O.R. Non-surgical Lighting & Med-gas

Elevator Modernization – Taylor Building

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades – Chicago, IL

“This funding enables Jesse Brown VA Medical Center to continue advancing and upgrading its facilities, ensuring a safe, efficient environment that supports high-quality care for Chicago’s Veterans,” said Executive Director Chris Cauley.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

Enrolled more than 100,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.