News releases
News releases for VA Chicago health care.
March 13, 2023
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center Celebrates VA’s Health Professions Education (HPE) Week
November 25, 2022
November is Native American Heritage Month, a time when we recognize the rich and diverse history and traditions of American Indians and Alaska Natives (AI/ANs) and their critical contributions to the nation.
July 14, 2022
The American College of Emergency Physicians accredited the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center (Jesse Brown VAMC) as a Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department.
May 18, 2022
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded Jesse Brown VA Medical Center physiatrist Dr. Jacqueline Neal the Mark Wolcott Award for Excellence in Clinical Care Delivery. The award is the highest honor for healthcare providers within the VA.
April 4, 2022
Doctors and researchers from Jesse Brown VAMC published a study focused on Veterans' willingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The research shows the importance of patients’ trust in physicians, healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical manufacturers & the government when making health decisions.
January 24, 2022
Beginning in January 2022, veterans in Cook County court will receive help from their fellow veterans at the University of Chicago through their Office for Military-Affiliated Communities (OMAC) Veteran Restorative Justice Project.
December 20, 2021
In November, Jesse Brown VA Medical Center became one of the first VA Medical Centers to no longer use an outdated calculator that included race to measure kidney health. This is the first of many future changes to remove race-based factors from healthcare & provide equitable care for all Veterans.