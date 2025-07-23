Sharing is Caring: Jesse Brown VA Launches ‘Buddy Card’ Initiative

PRESS RELEASE

July 23, 2025

Chicago, IL - For over 44,000 Veterans in Chicago and northwest Indiana, Jesse Brown VA Medical Center is the best place to receive high-quality physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual care.

Now, Veterans who receive great care at Jesse Brown VA, can help connect their ‘buddies’ with care with a ‘Buddy Card’. ‘Buddy Cards’ are small cards with all the information Veterans need to enroll in VA care.

“When it comes to receiving care, I know getting a recommendation from a trusted friend or colleague is important,” said Acting Executive Director, Staci Williams. “I also know Veterans have a special bond; they trust each other in ways that civilians can’t always understand so we are launching the ‘Buddy Card’ initiative. It’s a way of saying, if you are happy with your VA care make sure your battle buddies have the info to connect with VA.”

Jesse Brown VA not only provides a wide array of services, but it performs very well on many metrics, including a 4-star rating from Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and a cumulative 93.8 trust score for fiscal year 25. Trust scores are a way for VA to measure how we are doing as an organization based on the ease, effectiveness, and emotion of interactions with Veterans.

“VA health care is very comprehensive,” said Business Development Manager Robert Christopher. “It covers so many services including preventative care and health screens to ensure any health concerns are identified and addressed as early as possible.”

‘Buddy Cards’ are available at all Jesse Brown VA locations of care and patient advocate offices. Veterans can also connect with an eligibility and enrollment specialist to explore their benefits at (312) 569-6177 or visit us in person at the Jesse Brown VAMC. Veterans can also enroll for care at the Adam Benjamin Jr., Chicago Heights, or Auburn Gresham VA clinics. Veterans can apply for health benefits online or by phone at (877) 222-8387.