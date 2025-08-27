Supporting Veterans through harm reduction: a lifesaving approach

PRESS RELEASE

August 31, 2025

Chicago, IL - August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day; an opportunity support those impacted by substance use and overdose.

Using recreational drugs or misusing prescribed medications is a risky behavior that some people chose. At VA, we are committed to helping Veterans make the safest choice possible when engaging in risky behavior. Jesse Brown VA uses a harm reduction approach to support Veterans who engage in risky behavior.

“We are committed to delivering high-quality care to all of America’s Veterans,” said Staci Willaims, acting executive director for Jesse Brown VA. “The Harm Reduction Program does just that by helping Veterans make the safest choice possible in their health and wellness journey.”

Harm reduction is a public health approach that aims to minimize the negative health, social, and legal impacts associated with drug use. It recognizes that while some individuals may not be ready or able to stop using drugs, they still deserve access to resources that can reduce their risk of harm. The harm Reduction Program at Jesse Brown VA provides a wide range of services to Veterans including clean syringes, overdose education, Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), and Naloxone distribution.

“Our goal with the program is to build trust and foster positive change in the communities we serve,” said Aimee Potter, Harm Reduction Coordinator at Jesse Brown VA. “Even seemingly small changes can make a big impact in a Veteran’s life, so we directly or through community partnerships provide the services and resources they need in an open, non-judgmental environment.”

Supporting people who struggle with substances or at risk of overdose is a community effort. Jesse Brown VA partners with the Chicago Recovery Alliance to promote harm reduction efforts. Earlier this year, the Chicago Recovery Alliance placed a vending machine at the Jesse Brown VA. The vending machine dispenses prophylaxis tools like condoms and emergency treatment such as Naloxone. This partnership earned Jesse Brown VA national recognition from VHA’s National Center for Healthcare Advancement and Partnerships, which awarded Jesse Brown VA the VHA National Community Partnership Challenge Award in August 2025.

At VA, we believe that every Veteran deserves support, kindness, and connection. Harm reduction helps us achieve this through an approach that’s grounded in principles of respect, dignity, and the belief that everyone deserves to live a healthy, fulfilling life.

Veterans interested in the harm reduction program can contact the program coordinator at 224-717-9736. Veterans not enrolled in VA health care can enroll online or by phone at (877) 222-8387 and access the benefits they have earned.