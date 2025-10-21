VA expands care options for cancer patients in Indiana

PRESS RELEASE

October 20, 2025

Chicago, IL - Veterans receiving cancer treatment may now be eligible to receive cancer-related infusion or injection treatments, such as immunotherapy or supportive medications at the Adam Benjamin Jr. Veterans Affairs Clinic.

The Adam Benjamin Jr. VA Clinic has expanded clinical services to include the “Close to Me” program. The “Close to Me” program allows Veterans to get some cancer treatment at their local VA clinic instead of having to visit a VA medical center.

“Providing high-quality and timely health care to America’s Veterans is what VA does best,” said Sarah Unterman, Chief of Staff for Jesse Brown VA. “We are always looking for ways to increase access to care and improve the Veteran experience. The “Close to Me” program showcases how VA puts Veterans first by reducing wait and travel times.”

This program allows specialized VA clinicians to travel or be assigned to VA outpatient clinics to provide the full continuum of cancer care to Veterans. This program reduces the amount of time Veterans spend traveling to access cancer treatment so they can focus on what matters most, their healing and wellbeing.

The “Close to Me” program started as innovation that aimed to solve problems associated with access to Cancer treatment for Veterans in rural areas. “Close to Me” highlights VA’s unique ability to deliver high-quality and timely care to Veterans as the largest integrated health network in the nation. “Close to Me” is now available in more than 70 VA clinics across the country and continues to expand rapidly.

About VA Chicago Health Care System

VA Chicago Health Care System provides services at five locations serving a seven-county area of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. Locations include the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, a Community Resource and Referral Center, and four community-based outpatient clinics in Chicago, Illinois, and Crown Point, Indiana. VA Chicago Health Care System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Great Lakes Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 12. VISN 12 includes medical centers and clinics in Wisconsin, Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

