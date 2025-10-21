VA Great Lakes Health Care System Announces New Director at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center: Christopher W. Cauley, MHA, FACHE

PRESS RELEASE

October 16, 2025

Chicago, IL - Daniel S. Zomchek, Ph.D., FACHE, Network Director, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 12, is pleased to announce that Christopher W. Cauley, MHA, FACHE, has been selected as the new Executive Director, Jesse Brown VA Medical Center (VAMC), Chicago, effective November 16, 2025.

Cauley recently served as the Medical Center Director of John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, in Detroit, Michigan, where he oversaw an annual operating budget of $650 million and more than 2,400 employees. He began his VA career in 1995 as a Kinesiotherapist, and has a wide range of VA experience, including Medical Center Director at Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan, and Associate Director at both the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Aleda E. Lutz VAMC.

Cauley holds a master’s degree in Health Administration from Independence University, and a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from the University of Illinois, Urbana/Champaign.

Jesse Brown VAMC, located in Chicago, is part of VISN 12, which includes facilities in Iron Mountain, Michigan; Tomah, Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and North Chicago, Hines, Chicago and Danville, Illinois. The medical center is a leading health care facility dedicated to providing comprehensive care and a wide range of services to our nation’s Veterans, including primary care, specialized treatment, mental health support, and rehabilitation.

The VA Great Lakes Health Care System, VISN 12, with its eight medical centers, 40 outpatient clinics, eight nursing homes, and seven domiciliaries, offers health care services to almost 800,000 Veterans who reside within its four-state (Illinois, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, and Northwest Indiana) area.

