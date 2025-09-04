VA leadership visits Jesse Brown VA, discuss access to care, increase efficiency

PRESS RELEASE

September 4, 2025

Chicago, IL - On August 25, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 12 Executive Director, Daniel S. Zomchek, PhD, FACHE, visited the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.

While at the Medical Center, Zomchek visited various groups working on increasing access to VA care and increasing efficiency in administrative areas.

Zomchek visited Social Work Service, where he discussed available programs for Veterans. Social workers help Veterans from all walks of life connect with the benefits they have earned. Zomchek also met with Aimee Potter, who recently received an award for her collaborative work on the harm reduction program. Harm reduction is a public health approach that aims to minimize the negative health, social, and legal impacts associated with drug use. Potter received the VHA National Community Partnership Challenge Award for her work with the Chicago Recovery Alliance to promote harm reduction.

“From Homelessness to Caregiver Support, VA social workers can help Veterans throughout their health and wellness journey,” said Zomchek. “I’m very proud of how committed the Jesse Brown VA team is to connect all Veterans with the resources they need to be successful. I’m also amazed by the work Mrs. Potter has done to establish a harm reduction program at Jesse Brown.”

After his visit to the social work area, Zomchek visited the supply chain area and the Jesse Brown warehouse, where he received an update on opportunities to support the VA mission more efficiently. Supply Chain Management at VA is responsible for ensuring all the supplies and equipment needed to provide health care are available to those providing direct patient care.

“Health care is a complex operation,” said Staci Willaims acting executive director for Jesse Brown VA. “We complete about 2,493 outpatient visits every day. The supply chain team ensures we are successful during every patient visit; they stock closets, purchase goods and services, and manage all mail. They do all this and more while keeping an eye on cost efficiency as they also look to get the best possible price on items we regularly need.”

VHA is the largest integrated health care system in America. This unique position allows health systems to leverage resources and collaborate across geographical boundaries. VISN 12 offers healthcare to more than 800,000 Veterans in Wisconsin, Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Veterans not enrolled in VA health care can enroll online or by phone at (877) 222-8387 and access the benefits they have earned.

