Jesse Brown VA Chronic Post-Infectious Conditions (Long COVID) Program

Long COVID has many names, which are all used interchangeably:

Post-COVID-19

Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19

Long-Haul COVID

Chronic COVID

All these names use the same definition: Some people can have ongoing or new symptoms after having COVID-19 that do not go away or get worse over time. If you have new or worsening symptoms that last at least 12 weeks after having COVID-19, you may be experiencing long COVID.

The National Academies of Sciences Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) defines Long COVID as: “an infection-associated chronic condition (IACC) that occurs after SARS-CoV-2 infection and is present for at least 3 months as a continuous, relapsing and remitting, or progressive disease state that affects one or more organ systems.”

Citation: National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2024. A Long COVID Definition: A Chronic, Systemic Disease State with Profound Consequences. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/27768