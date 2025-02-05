Benefits of using My HealtheVet

My HealtheVet is a patient portal for VA health care that allows Veterans to refill VA prescriptions, view/manage VA appointments, send secure messages to VA health care teams, view Labs and Tests, view Radiology Images and Reports, and access their VA medical records.



Working hand in hand with your health care team by sharing your information may help them better understand your personal health care needs. The greatest benefit is that you can easily access your personal health information in your My HealtheVet account – anytime and anywhere you have Internet access. Your information is available to you at your convenience, 24/7.