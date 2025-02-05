My HealtheVet
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Benefits of using My HealtheVet
My HealtheVet is a patient portal for VA health care that allows Veterans to refill VA prescriptions, view/manage VA appointments, send secure messages to VA health care teams, view Labs and Tests, view Radiology Images and Reports, and access their VA medical records.
Working hand in hand with your health care team by sharing your information may help them better understand your personal health care needs. The greatest benefit is that you can easily access your personal health information in your My HealtheVet account – anytime and anywhere you have Internet access. Your information is available to you at your convenience, 24/7.
My HealtheVet is changing the way Veterans sign in as of March 4, 2025
VA is committed to making it as easy as possible for Veterans to manage their benefits and health care online while protecting their identities and data. As part of this commitment VA will transition to two sign-in options in 2025: Login.gov or ID.me
After March 4, 2025 Veterans will not be able to sign into My HealtheVet with a user ID and password, they will need to use a Login.gov or ID.me.
VA has prepared a helpful webpage with tips for creating your Login.gov or ID.me account. The page gives advice on how to take your photo, what to do if the Login.gov or ID.me won’t accept your phone number or says you already have an account and more.
The VA videos below, now available on YouTube, are straightforward, short, and Veteran-friendly.
Register for a My HealtheVet account
Go to the My HealtheVet website
Click on the green “Sign-in or create an account” button in the top right side of the screen
Click on the green arrow “Sign in through our VA.gov sign-in page”
If you are a New Registrant choose either Login.gov or ID.me
- Both will have an option to “Create an Account”
- Once you create your account successfully you will be prompted to verify your account by uploading your ID, verifying your email address and phone number
At the end of the process, you will have complete access to your personal health information and will be able to use the features mentioned.
Connect with a MyHealtheVet coordinator
My HealtheVet Coordinator
VA Chicago health care
Phone: