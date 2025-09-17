Radiology
Welcome to the Radiology and Nuclear Medicine Services at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center. Serving our nation’s Veterans is both an honor and a responsibility we hold with the highest regard. Every member of our team is dedicated to ensuring your imaging experience reflects the VA’s ICARE values—Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence—in every interaction. We operate as a High Reliability Organization, meaning we are relentlessly focused on safety, accountability, and continuous improvement.
About Us
Radiology & Nuclear Medicine Services Overview
The Radiology and Nuclear Medicine Department at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center is a cornerstone of Veteran care in the Chicago area and a recognized leader in medical imaging nationally. Our team of expert radiologists, technologists, nurses, and support staff is dedicated to delivering accurate, timely, and compassionate diagnostic services that directly enhance the health and quality of life of those who have served our nation.
Over the past three years, our department has been recognized both locally and nationally for excellence in imaging, safety, and service. Among our recent honors:
- Service Excellence Award from the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE)—recognizing outstanding leadership, innovation, and patient-centered care.
- Excellence Award from the Association for Medical Imaging Management (AHRA)—highlighting our commitment to operational excellence, staff engagement, and clinical quality.
These distinctions affirm our reputation as a department that not only meets but exceeds the highest standards in imaging services. They reflect the hard work, innovation, and collaboration of a team guided by ICARE values—Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence—and by High Reliability Organization (HRO) principles that ensure safety, accountability, and continuous improvement in everything we do.
Our services include advanced MRI, CT, Ultrasound, Mammography, X-ray, Fluoroscopy, Interventional Radiology and Nuclear Medicine procedures. Each study is performed with precision and supported by a culture of open communication, teamwork, and unwavering respect for every Veteran.
Meet Our Team
Caryl Salomon MD, FACR
Service Chief, Medical Imaging
VA Chicago health care
Phone:
Brahamjit Raghav MHA, CRA
Director, Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine
VA Chicago health care
Phone:
Our radiologists are all board-certified in their respective specialties and bring exceptional education, advanced training, and years of clinical expertise to every examination and procedure. They are dedicated to providing accurate interpretations and compassionate care to every Veteran we serve.
In addition, all of our radiologic technologists are highly educated, certified professionals in their fields. Their specialized training, technical skill, and commitment to patient safety ensure that every study is performed with precision and the highest quality standards. Together, our radiologists and technologists form a team known for excellence, professionalism, and a Veteran-centered approach.
At Jesse Brown VAMC, Radiology and Nuclear Medicine is more than imaging—it’s leadership focused on care, excellence, and advocacy for those who have earned our nation’s gratitude. We remain committed to advancing technology, developing our staff, and partnering with clinicians to provide the highest quality diagnostic and therapeutic imaging for Veterans and their families.
Patient Information
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Without Contrast: No special care is required. You may resume normal activities and diet immediately.
With Contrast: Drink plenty of fluids over the next 24 hours to help flush the contrast from your system. Monitor for any unusual symptoms such as rash, itching, or shortness of breath and contact your ordering provider or emergency services if severe reactions occur.
Space/Safety Notes: MRI has strict space and device screening requirements. If you experience any discomfort related to implants or devices after your scan, notify your care team.
Computed Tomography (CT)
Without Contrast: No specific aftercare is needed. Resume normal diet and activities.
With Contrast: Increase your fluid intake for 24 hours. Mild warmth or metallic taste during injection is common and temporary. Contact your provider for persistent nausea, rash, or breathing difficulty.
Ultrasound
Typically requires no special post-procedure care. You may return to normal diet and activities immediately. For procedures involving biopsies under ultrasound guidance, follow specific wound care instructions provided by your technologist or nurse.
X-ray (Radiography)
No aftercare is needed. You may resume your normal routine right away.
Fluoroscopy
With Contrast (e.g., GI studies): Drink extra fluids for the remainder of the day. You may notice temporary changes in stool color or mild constipation—this is normal. Contact your provider if you experience persistent abdominal pain, vomiting, or difficulty passing stool.
With Sedation: Arrange for someone to drive you home. Avoid driving or operating heavy machinery for at least 24 hours.
Mammography
No post-procedure restrictions. You may experience mild tenderness; an over-the-counter pain reliever or a warm compress can provide comfort if needed.
Nuclear Medicine
Drink extra fluids for the next 24 hours to help flush the radioactive tracer from your system. Wash your hands thoroughly after using the restroom for the rest of the day. Rarely, mild allergic reactions occur—contact your provider for persistent discomfort.
Interventional Radiology Support
Follow the specific instructions provided for your procedure. This may include keeping a bandage dry, limiting strenuous activity, monitoring for bleeding or swelling at the puncture site, and increasing fluid intake if contrast was used. Your care team will review restrictions before you leave.
Types of Imaging Services
X-ray
X-ray – Uses low-dose radiation to quickly capture images of bones and certain soft tissues, making it vital for detecting fractures, lung conditions, and routine screenings.
CT Scan
Computed Tomography (CT) – Combines X-rays with advanced computer processing to create cross-sectional images, providing detailed evaluation of internal organs, trauma, and cancer staging.
MRI
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) – Employs powerful magnets and radio waves, without ionizing radiation, to visualize soft tissues, the brain, spine, joints, and complex vascular structures.
Ultrasound
Ultrasound – Utilizes high-frequency sound waves to produce real-time images of organs, blood flow, and pregnancies, offering a safe, non-invasive diagnostic option.
Fluoroscopy
Fluoroscopy – Delivers continuous X-ray imaging that guides procedures such as catheter placement, joint injections, or gastrointestinal studies in real time.
Mammography
Mammography – A specialized X-ray technique designed for early detection of breast cancer, supporting women's health through screening and diagnostic imaging.
Nuclear Medicine (PET, SPECT, Thyroid Scans, Bone Scans, etc.)
Nuclear Medicine – Uses small amounts of radioactive tracers to evaluate organ function, such as heart perfusion, thyroid activity, or bone metabolism, offering unique diagnostic insights.
Interventional Radiology Support
Interventional Radiology Support – Provides imaging guidance for minimally invasive procedures, improving accuracy and reducing recovery time for many treatments.
Radiology Informatics & PACS
Radiology Informatics & PACS – Manages, stores, and securely shares digital imaging data, ensuring timely access for clinicians and continuity of care.
Veteran-Centered Care Integration
Veteran-Centered Care Integration – Combines advanced technology, skilled expertise, and rigorous safety protocols to deliver accurate, respectful, and compassionate imaging for every Veteran.
What to Expect During Your Exam
Cross-Sectional Imaging (CT and MRI)
The hospital gown will be provided.
Remove jewelry, watches, hearing aids, or other metallic items.
Inform staff of implants, pacemakers, insulin pumps, or metal fragments, as these may require special screening.
If contrast is required, you may be asked to fast for a few hours. Hydration before and after contrast helps protect kidney function and speeds clearance.
Interventional Radiology Procedures
Arrange for someone to drive you home if sedation will be used.
Follow fasting instructions provided by your care team.
Take only approved medications as instructed by your provider.
Nuclear Medicine Exams
Follow any dietary or medication restrictions (for example, avoiding caffeine before certain heart scans or pausing thyroid medications when directed).
Radioactive tracers are used safely in very small amounts. Drinking extra fluids after your exam will help flush the tracer from your body.
Technologists will explain timing and steps for multi-phase scans if more than one imaging session is required.
Do I need an appointment for my imaging exam?
Most radiology procedures—including MRI, CT, Ultrasound, Fluoroscopy, Mammography, and Nuclear Medicine—require an appointment. X-ray (Radiography) is the exception and is available on a walk-in basis during regular hours. Our schedulers will make multiple attempts to contact you and will send a letter if we cannot reach you. You can also call our scheduling line directly at
How long will my procedure take?
Timing varies by modality:
X-ray: 15–30 minutes.
Ultrasound: 30–60 minutes.
CT: 15–30 minutes.
MRI: 30–90 minutes depending on body area.
Fluoroscopy or Interventional Procedures: 30–90 minutes.
Nuclear Medicine: May involve multiple imaging phases over several hours or days.
Will I receive radiation during my exam?
X-ray, CT, Fluoroscopy, and Nuclear Medicine use ionizing radiation. We follow the ALARA principle (As Low As Reasonably Achievable) to minimize exposure while ensuring diagnostic accuracy. MRI and Ultrasound use no ionizing radiation.
What are contrast agents, and are they safe?
Contrast agents improve the visibility of certain tissues or blood vessels. Mild warmth or a metallic taste is common and temporary. Serious reactions are rare, and our team is trained to respond immediately. If you’ve had prior reactions, kidney issues, or allergies, inform your technologist or nurse before the exam.
How should I prepare for my exam?
Preparation depends on the procedure:
CT/MRI with contrast: You may need to fast for several hours and drink plenty of water afterward.
Interventional Radiology: You might be asked to stop certain medications and arrange for a driver if sedation is used.
Nuclear Medicine: Follow any dietary or medication restrictions provided in advance.
Your technologist or nurse will give you specific instructions tailored to your exam.
When and how will I get my results?
Routine results are available to your ordering provider within 24–48 hours.
STAT or urgent results are communicated within 1–2 hours.
Radiology does not provide results directly to Veterans. Please contact your ordering provider to review your images and discuss your care plan.
Are there any special safety checks before my exam?
Yes. We screen for metal implants, pacemakers, or other devices (especially for MRI) and review your medical history to ensure safety. Our staff will discuss any space or safety criteria before the procedure.
Understanding Contrast Agents and Safety in Radiology
Contrast agents are specialized substances used during some imaging procedures—such as CT, MRI, fluoroscopy, or certain interventional and nuclear medicine exams—to improve the clarity
and detail of images. These agents help radiologists see blood vessels, organs, and tissues more clearly, leading to more accurate diagnoses and treatment planning.
At Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, your safety is our top priority. All contrast agents we use are FDA-approved and administered under strict protocols following ICARE values and High Reliability Organization (HRO) principles. Before your procedure, our technologists or nurses will review your medical history, allergies, kidney function, and any previous reactions to contrast. For patients with kidney disease, diabetes, or other risk factors, additional precautions—such as lab checks or hydration—may be taken to reduce risk.
Mild reactions, like a warm sensation or metallic taste, are common and temporary. Serious allergic responses are rare, but our staff is fully trained and equipped to respond immediately if needed. After your procedure, you may be advised to drink extra fluids to help your body flush the contrast.
By using contrast agents safely and judiciously, we ensure that every Veteran receives the highest-quality images with the lowest possible risk, supporting accurate, timely, and Veteran-centered care.
Provider Resources
Interfacility orders
Imaging Protocols & Best Practices
Contact Radiologists for Consultations
Continuing Medical Education (CME) Opportunities
Scheduling & Appointments
How to Schedule an Appointment
Most Radiology and Nuclear Medicine services at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center require an appointment to ensure you receive timely, high-quality care. X-ray (Radiography) is the only modality that generally does not require an appointment—walk-ins are welcome during regular imaging hours.
Once your provider places an order, our Radiology scheduling team will contact you to arrange your appointment. We make multiple attempts by phone to reach you and will also send a scheduling letter if we are unable to connect. If you would like to proactively schedule your appointment or have questions, please contact our scheduling team at:
For emergent or urgent imaging orders, we handle requests on a case-by-case basis and prioritize them as quickly as possible to support immediate care needs.
We encourage Veterans to respond promptly to scheduling calls or letters so we can secure the time and modality that best fits your care plan. Our schedulers and technologists are here to assist you, answer questions, and ensure a smooth experience from booking to follow-up.
Walk-in Services
Available for X-ray only.
Cancel or Reschedule Appointments
Please call to cancel or reschedule your appointment at
Results and Communication
Routine results are available to your ordering provider within 24–48 hours.
STAT or urgent results are communicated within 1–2 hours.
Veterans can access results by contacting their ordering provider; results are not provided directly by Radiology.