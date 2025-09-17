Our radiologists are all board-certified in their respective specialties and bring exceptional education, advanced training, and years of clinical expertise to every examination and procedure. They are dedicated to providing accurate interpretations and compassionate care to every Veteran we serve.

In addition, all of our radiologic technologists are highly educated, certified professionals in their fields. Their specialized training, technical skill, and commitment to patient safety ensure that every study is performed with precision and the highest quality standards. Together, our radiologists and technologists form a team known for excellence, professionalism, and a Veteran-centered approach.

At Jesse Brown VAMC, Radiology and Nuclear Medicine is more than imaging—it’s leadership focused on care, excellence, and advocacy for those who have earned our nation’s gratitude. We remain committed to advancing technology, developing our staff, and partnering with clinicians to provide the highest quality diagnostic and therapeutic imaging for Veterans and their families.

Patient Information

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Without Contrast: No special care is required. You may resume normal activities and diet immediately.

With Contrast: Drink plenty of fluids over the next 24 hours to help flush the contrast from your system. Monitor for any unusual symptoms such as rash, itching, or shortness of breath and contact your ordering provider or emergency services if severe reactions occur.

Space/Safety Notes: MRI has strict space and device screening requirements. If you experience any discomfort related to implants or devices after your scan, notify your care team.

Computed Tomography (CT)

Without Contrast: No specific aftercare is needed. Resume normal diet and activities.

With Contrast: Increase your fluid intake for 24 hours. Mild warmth or metallic taste during injection is common and temporary. Contact your provider for persistent nausea, rash, or breathing difficulty.

Ultrasound

Typically requires no special post-procedure care. You may return to normal diet and activities immediately. For procedures involving biopsies under ultrasound guidance, follow specific wound care instructions provided by your technologist or nurse.

X-ray (Radiography)

No aftercare is needed. You may resume your normal routine right away.

Fluoroscopy

With Contrast (e.g., GI studies): Drink extra fluids for the remainder of the day. You may notice temporary changes in stool color or mild constipation—this is normal. Contact your provider if you experience persistent abdominal pain, vomiting, or difficulty passing stool.

With Sedation: Arrange for someone to drive you home. Avoid driving or operating heavy machinery for at least 24 hours.

Mammography

No post-procedure restrictions. You may experience mild tenderness; an over-the-counter pain reliever or a warm compress can provide comfort if needed.

Nuclear Medicine

Drink extra fluids for the next 24 hours to help flush the radioactive tracer from your system. Wash your hands thoroughly after using the restroom for the rest of the day. Rarely, mild allergic reactions occur—contact your provider for persistent discomfort.

Interventional Radiology Support

Follow the specific instructions provided for your procedure. This may include keeping a bandage dry, limiting strenuous activity, monitoring for bleeding or swelling at the puncture site, and increasing fluid intake if contrast was used. Your care team will review restrictions before you leave.

Types of Imaging Services