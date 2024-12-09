Veterans Integration to Academic Leadership (VITAL)
The Veterans Integration to Academic Leadership initiative or VITAL program is committed to aiding student Veterans in adjusting to the academic setting, helping Veterans to overcome obstacles that might impede academic success, and supporting Veterans in completing their educational goals.
VITAL is a Veteran-centered, results oriented, collaboration between the VA Medical Center(VAMC) and higher education. We understand the unique factors facing our student Veterans. We are here to help. If you are a Veteran enrolled in a local college or university or looking to do so, VITAL will partner with you to resolve issues and find resources.
VITAL Services
For Veterans
- On campus treatment for stress, anger, transition, adjustment, concentration, depression, anxiety, sleep problems and PTSD on campus
- Referral to and collaboration with university disability services to request academic accommodations
- Assistance with enrollment and care at the VA Medical Center
- Help with resources from within the VA and its affiliates including: Veterans Benefits
- Administration (VBA) and Vocational Rehabilitation
- Peer to peer mentoring and support from fellow student veterans
- Support with obtaining and using assistive technology devices such as hearing aids and screen-reader software
For Academic Faculty / Staff
- Education for college/university staff about Military and Veteran culture
- Consultation about Veteran specific issues that impact performance and retention
- Collaboration with college/university counseling centers in serving the unique mental health needs of Veterans
VITAL Program Coordinator
Donna Crossman, PhD
Licensed Clinical Psychologist
VA Jesse Brown health care
Phone:
Email: VHACHSVITAL@va.gov