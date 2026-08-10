Research
For 100 years, the Veterans Affairs (VA) Research and Development program has been improving the lives of Veterans and all Americans through health care discovery and innovation.
The mission of VA Research is fourfold:
- to improve Veterans' health and well-being via basic, translational, clinical, health services, and rehabilitative research;
- to apply scientific knowledge to develop effective individualized care solutions for Veterans;
- to attract, train, and retain the highest-caliber investigators, and nurture their development as leaders in their fields; and
- to assure a culture of professionalism, collaboration, accountability, and the highest regard for research volunteers' safety and privacy.
VA Research is unique because of its focus on health issues that affect Veterans. It is part of an integrated health care system with a state-of-the-art electronic health record and has come to be viewed as a model for superior bench-to-bedside research.
Today, VA Research has three overarching strategic priorities: increasing Veterans' access to high-quality clinical trials; increasing the real-world impact of VA research and putting VA data to work for Veterans.
To comply with NIH (National Institutes of Health) guidance on promoting maximal transparency under the NIH guidelines (NOT-OD-25-082) for Research Involving Recombinant or Synthetic Nucleic Acid Molecule, this page provides Public Posting of the JBVA IBC (Institutional Biosafety Committee) Meeting Minutes. All institutions are expected to publicly post approved Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC) meeting minutes for meetings held on or after June 1, 2025.