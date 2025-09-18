Mr. Lusk currently serves as Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 12 Deputy Network Director. In this role, he assists in providing oversight of eight VA medical centers, 40 outpatient clinics, eight nursing homes, seven domiciliaries, and health care services to Veterans in Illinois, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, and Northwest Indiana.

Mr. Lusk began his federal career with the Department of Defense in 1990 in Human Resources and later transferred to the Department of Veterans Affairs in 1993. He previously served as the VISN 12 Chief Human Resources Officer, in which he was responsible for providing leadership and guidance for a regional human resources system and implementing HR Modernization within VISN 12. He has worked in VISN 12 for more than 30 years in progressive roles and has served in multiple VA health care leadership positions. In 2013, he served as Acting Associate Director, Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. In 2018, he served as Acting Deputy Medical Center Director, Jesse Brown VA Medical Center. From 2016 to 2018 and from 2019 to 2020, he served multiple appointments as VISN 12 Acting Deputy Network Director.

Mr. Lusk holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Jackson State University, Jackson, Mississippi.