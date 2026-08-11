She is an Associate Professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and a practicing physiatrist at Jesse Brown VA. She is an expert in critical care rehabilitation, early mobility, Long COVID, and medical education. She served as chief resident in 2012, completed the Northwestern University Searle Teaching Fellowship in 2015, was inducted into the Feinberg Academy of Medical Educators in 2018, and serves as a co-director for the Emerging Issues in Healthcare VA-ECHO. She earned both an Outstanding Teacher Award from Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine (2017), and an Outstanding Leadership Award from the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center (2017). Additionally, she was awarded the Mark Walcott Award in 2022, informally known as the VA “physician of the year,” the highest honor a clinician can receive in the VA system. Dr. Neal is the director of the Jesse Brown VA Long COVID Program, Co-lead for the national VHA Long COVID Field Advisory Board Strategies and Best Practices Work Group and participates as a panelist for the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation PASC Collaborative.