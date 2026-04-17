Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program
Welcome to the homepage of Jesse Brown VA’s Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program! In partnership with University of Illinois Chicago, College of Nursing, with support from VA’s Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA), Jesse Brown VA is excited to offer a 12-month RN residency program that provides intensive clinical and academic experiences for new graduates transitioning into professional nursing practice.
Vision
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center and University of Illinois Chicago, College of Nursing partner in a shared vision of transforming the care of Veterans and their families by working collaboratively to educate compassionate, registered nurses during their first year of practice.
Program Description
This is a cohort-based training program that is federally funded and completed under protected time (residents are not included in facility staffing). It is a comprehensive, competency-based training program that incorporates multiple learning modalities and is structured to ensure that residents are awarded several opportunities to practice across multiple specialties, working under the guidance of seasoned mentors. As a nurse resident, you will participate in a comprehensive plan of study incorporating both didactic and clinical experiences with the focus of transitioning from a novice to a competent nurse who is skilled in caring for Veterans and their families.
The curriculum of the 12-month residency program is based upon the Commission on Collegiate Nurse Education (CCNE) standards for entry to practice nurse residency programs and is centered on leadership, patient outcomes, and professional role development.
The curriculum is also designed to reflect a progression from care of the general, non-acutely ill patient, to the more complex or specialty patient population. Residents participate in weekly didactic sessions and coursework to support their professional role transition, safe care delivery, advancement in critical thinking, and development of evidenced-based clinical care.
Eligibility
- Must be a U.S. citizen or a naturalized U.S. citizen
- Must be proficient in written / spoken English
- The residency must be your first position serving as an RN
- Obtain a full, active, and unrestricted license as a Registered Nurse in a State, Territory, or Commonwealth (i.e., Puerto Rico) of the United States, or the District of Columbia prior to the start of the residency program.
- Within 12 months prior to the start of the residency program, applicants but graduate from a pre-licensure degree program (BSN or MSN entry level) accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing or Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education
- Posses current / active BLS Certification
Residency acceptance may also be contingent upon:
- Successful passing of background / security investigation, as required by the Veterans Health Administration
- Successful passing of pre-employment health screening / tuberculosis skin testing / up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by CDC and VA (or applicable waiver in accordance with VA policy)
Compensation and Benefits
- Competitive stipend
- Benefits package that includes paid annual leave, sick leave, and health benefits (4 hours of sick leave and 4 hours of vacation/annual leave per 2-week pay period)
- No holidays, weekends, or night shifts.
- Hiring preference for open positions within Veterans Health Administration on successful completion of the residency program
Application Process
Application requirements:
When submitting your application into the portal, please be sure to upload the following required documents:
- Updated Resume / Curriculum Vitae
- Personal statement (250 words to 1 page) describing your aspirations for the residency program, your short-term and long-term career goals, and your interest in working with Veterans
Two professional letters of recommendation, on letterhead, with contact information (1 must be from a faculty member from your BSN or MSN program; the other letter can be from your clinical preceptors or employer / supervisor who can speak on your clinical abilities). Letters can be submitted either as part of the application itself or emailed separately from the letter author to the program contact (in which the applicant must identify this within the body of their application email).
Application dates
- Accepted until May 31st, 2026
Program Start Date
- September 2026