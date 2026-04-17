Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program

This is a cohort-based training program that is federally funded and completed under protected time (residents are not included in facility staffing). It is a comprehensive, competency-based training program that incorporates multiple learning modalities and is structured to ensure that residents are awarded several opportunities to practice across multiple specialties, working under the guidance of seasoned mentors. As a nurse resident, you will participate in a comprehensive plan of study incorporating both didactic and clinical experiences with the focus of transitioning from a novice to a competent nurse who is skilled in caring for Veterans and their families.

The curriculum of the 12-month residency program is based upon the Commission on Collegiate Nurse Education (CCNE) standards for entry to practice nurse residency programs and is centered on leadership, patient outcomes, and professional role development.

The curriculum is also designed to reflect a progression from care of the general, non-acutely ill patient, to the more complex or specialty patient population. Residents participate in weekly didactic sessions and coursework to support their professional role transition, safe care delivery, advancement in critical thinking, and development of evidenced-based clinical care.