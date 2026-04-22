Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

This is a cohort-based training program that is federally funded and completed under protected time (residents are not included in facility staffing). It is a comprehensive, competency-based training program that incorporates multiple learning modalities and is structured to ensure that residents gain essential clinical experiences to refine advanced assessment, diagnostic reasoning, pharmacological / non-pharmacological management, and interdisciplinary collaboration skills.

A total of 2080 hours is required for successful completion of the program. Clinical rotations will fulfill approximately 80% of those hours (roughly 32 hours / week), while approximately 20% (roughly 8 hours / week) is dedicated towards didactic activities designed to supplement graduate education, promote personal growth and accelerate professional development beyond entry-level competency. The program also encourages exploration of specific areas of interest and development of unique career paths.

Upon successful completion of the residency, a certificate of completion is awarded that is recognized throughout the Veterans Health Administration and residency graduates will be recognized locally during an awards ceremony.