Hiring Fair

Hiring Event Flyer

When:

Wed. Sep 28, 2022, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Chillicothe VA Medical Center

building 9, main auditorium

Cost:

Free

The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is Hiring!

The following positions will be conducting interviews:

 

  • Registered Nurse (RN, up to $8,000 recruitment incentive)
  • Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN, up to $5,000 recruitment incentive)
  • Nursing Assistant (NA, up to $1,500 recruitment incentive)
  •  Advanced Practice Professionals (PA or NP)

These positions are included in the Employee Debt Reduction Program

Onboarding will be done on the day of the hiring event.

