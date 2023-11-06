Transgender Day of Remembrance
When:
Mon. Nov 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:30 am ET
Where:
Building 9
17273 State Route 104
Chillicothe, OH
Cost:
Free
Chillicothe VAMC
TRANSGENDER day of REMEMBRANCE
November 20th, 2023
10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Chillicothe VA Medical Center, Building 9
Agenda
Introductions
Presentation by Jody Davis, RN, LISW-S
Presentation by Chaplain Gregory Schmalfeldt
Reading of the Names
Moment of Silence
Coffee and snacks will be available. Memorial Plants donated by the Greenhouse will be available for attendees. If you cannot attend and would like a plant, please contact Sabrina Gonzales at (740) 773-1141 x14929.