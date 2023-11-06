Chillicothe VAMC

TRANSGENDER day of REMEMBRANCE

November 20th, 2023

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Chillicothe VA Medical Center, Building 9

Agenda

Introductions

Presentation by Jody Davis, RN, LISW-S

Presentation by Chaplain Gregory Schmalfeldt

Reading of the Names

Moment of Silence

Coffee and snacks will be available. Memorial Plants donated by the Greenhouse will be available for attendees. If you cannot attend and would like a plant, please contact Sabrina Gonzales at (740) 773-1141 x14929.