2024 Community Mental Health Summit
When:
Fri. Aug 16, 2024, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Adena PACCAR Education Center
446 Hospital Road
Chillicothe, OH
Cost:
Free
The Chillicothe VAMC 2024 Annual Community Mental Health Summit
“Upstream Suicide Prevention”
August 16, 2024 - 8:30 am to 4:00 pm
Adena PACCAR Medical Education Center
446 Hospital Road, Chillicothe OH 45601
Doors open at 8:00 am: sign-in, vendor fair, coffee, and networking
Lunch will be provided by Adena
6 CEUs for Social Work, Counselors, Psychologists, Nurse Practitioners, Nurses, and Physicians
Register by clicking on the following link by August 1, 2024:
In Person attendance click here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-chillicothe-va-community-mh-summit-in-person-tickets-925408079477?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Virtual attendance click here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chillicothe-vamc-2024-annual-community-mh-summit-cll-virtual-tickets-925427999057
Questions, please contact: Mary VanHooser at 740-773-1141 x16322 or mary.vanhooser@va.gov