2024 Community Mental Health Summit

When:

Fri. Aug 16, 2024, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Adena PACCAR Education Center

446 Hospital Road

Chillicothe, OH

Cost:

Free

Register

The Chillicothe VAMC 2024 Annual Community Mental Health Summit

“Upstream Suicide Prevention”

August 16, 2024   - 8:30 am to 4:00 pm

Adena PACCAR Medical Education Center

446 Hospital Road, Chillicothe OH 45601

 

Doors open at 8:00 am:  sign-in, vendor fair, coffee, and networking

Lunch will be provided by Adena

6 CEUs for Social Work, Counselors, Psychologists, Nurse Practitioners, Nurses, and Physicians

 

Register by clicking on the following link by August 1, 2024:

In Person attendance click here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-chillicothe-va-community-mh-summit-in-person-tickets-925408079477?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

 

Virtual attendance click here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chillicothe-vamc-2024-annual-community-mh-summit-cll-virtual-tickets-925427999057

 

Questions, please contact:  Mary VanHooser at 740-773-1141 x16322 or mary.vanhooser@va.gov

