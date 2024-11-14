New Patient Orientation (NPO)
When:
Tue. Jan 28, 2025, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 9, Rec Hall
17273 State Route 104
Chillicothe, OH
Cost:
Free
- To help newly enrolled and recently enrolled Veterans navigate their care within the VA health care system. Obtain information about services, benefits, and contacts that are available at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center and within the VA
Please contact your Primary Care Team to get scheduled
Tue. Feb 25, 2025, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Tue. Mar 25, 2025, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Tue. Apr 22, 2025, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Tue. May 27, 2025, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Tue. Jun 24, 2025, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Tue. Jul 22, 2025, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Tue. Aug 26, 2025, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Tue. Sep 23, 2025, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Tue. Oct 28, 2025, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET