Veterans Appreciation Night 2025

Lafayette Aviators vs Chillicothe Paints

Kid's activities, information booths, ­ food trucks

Saturday, July 9, 2025

VA Memorial Stadium

Events begin at noon, registration opens at 3 pm, gates open at 5:35p, pregame at 6:30 pm, and game at 7:05 pm

To register call: 740-772-7070 and leave a voicemail or email: vhacllveteransappreciationnightregistration@va.gov

Note: no tickets mailed. Pickup at registration on the day of the event