Veterans Appreciation Night 2025
When:
Where:
VA Memorial Stadium
17273 State Route 104
Chillicothe, OH
Cost:
Free
Lafayette Aviators vs Chillicothe Paints
Kid's activities, information booths, food trucks
Saturday, July 9, 2025
Events begin at noon, registration opens at 3 pm, gates open at 5:35p, pregame at 6:30 pm, and game at 7:05 pm
To register call: 740-772-7070 and leave a voicemail or email: vhacllveteransappreciationnightregistration@va.gov
Note: no tickets mailed. Pickup at registration on the day of the event