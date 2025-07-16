Concert at the Chillicothe VA - The Resilient

The Chillicothe VA Voluntary Service warmly invites you to a meaningful and enriching event in honor of our Veterans. Join us on July 21 at 2:00 PM at Chillicothe VA Medical Center, Building 9 for a special concert by the Resilient Band. This band is dedicated to celebrating and supporting Veterans through music, storytelling, and camaraderie.

Sponsored by your local Veterans organization and community partners, this event promises an inspiring afternoon filled with performances, engaging conversations, and opportunities to connect with fellow Veterans.

Event Details:

Date: July 21

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Chillicothe VA Medical Center, Building 9

Cost: Free

Highlights: Musical performances, storytelling, Q&A sessions, refreshments

Enjoy refreshments and share stories with others who understand your experiences.

For any questions or additional information, please contact us at 740-773-1141 ext. 17420.

We look forward to celebrating your service with you!