Skip to Content

Fall Prevention Resource Fair

Falling stick figure

When:

No event data

Where:

Building 9, auditorium

17273 State Route 104

Chillicothe, OH

Cost:

Free

Information booth and demonstrations will be presented by:


~ Kinesiotherapy/Physical Therapy
~ Occupational Therapy
~ Recreational Therapy
~ Whole Health
~ CDC Steadi Program 
~ Pharmacy
~ Patient Safety
~ Home Based Primary Care
~ Visual Impairment Services (VIST)
~ Blood Pressure and Orthostatic Checks
 

Vendors: 

Arjo, Styker/Sage, Hilrom, VST Balance, Best Price Products, Hercules, YMCA, Planet Fitness, and Scioto Shoe Mart
 

Refreshments for purchase by Chillicothe


Thank you to our Veterans Canteen Service for their assistance


Open to all Inpatient, Outpatient Veterans, and Staff

Other VA events

Last updated: 