Veteran and Caregiver Resource Fair
When:
No event data
Where:
Building 9
17273 State Route 104
Chillicothe, OH
Cost:
Free
About this event
Attend to learn about:
VA Services
Caregiver Support
Home Based Primary Care
Hospice/Palliative Care
Geriatrics & Extended Care
Whole Health
Suicide Prevention
Recreation Therapy
Community Services
Ross County Community Action
South Central Dept. of Jobs & Family Services
Area Agency on Aging
Ohio Dept. of Veterans Services
ProSeniors
Ohio Consumers Council
For more information, please call 740-773-1141 and contact Elizabeth Wickham x17906 or Grace Winner x17459