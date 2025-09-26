Skip to Content

Veteran and Caregiver Resource Fair

When:

No event data

Where:

Building 9

17273 State Route 104

Chillicothe, OH

Cost:

Free

About this event

Attend to learn about:


VA Services                                                                          
    Caregiver Support
    Home Based Primary Care
    Hospice/Palliative Care
    Geriatrics & Extended Care
    Whole Health
    Suicide Prevention
    Recreation Therapy

Community Services
    Ross County Community Action
    South Central Dept. of Jobs & Family Services
    Area Agency on Aging
    Ohio Dept. of Veterans Services
    ProSeniors
    Ohio Consumers Council

For more information, please call 740-773-1141 and contact Elizabeth Wickham x17906 or Grace Winner x17459

