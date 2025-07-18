Nationally Recognized Veteran Band “The Resilient” to Perform FREE to Veterans and the Community

PRESS RELEASE

July 18, 2025

Columbus, OH - In a powerful tribute to the strength, service, and resilience of our nation’s Veterans, The Resilient—a band made up of severely wounded Veterans- will perform at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM) on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

VA Central Ohio Healthcare System’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) has partnered with various Veteran Service Organizations and community partners to host the event. Veterans and community members are invited to attend this FREE concert.

Known for their dynamic performances and inspirational message, The Resilient uses music as a form of healing and connection. Their visit is focused on outreach to Veterans, military families, and supporters, bringing a message of hope, recovery, and camaraderie through music.

“This is more than just a concert,” said Traci Washington, Chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at the Columbus VA Medical Center. “It’s an opportunity to bring our community together in a meaningful way, while highlighting the power of creativity and connection in the healing journey of our Veterans.”

In addition to the performance, the band will spend time visiting with Veterans throughout the day, including those in outpatient clinics and long-term care areas. VA staff will be on site to share information about Whole Health programming and community resources that promote Veteran well-being.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Live Performance by The Resilient

When: Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: National Veterans Memorial and Museum Auditorium

Address: 300 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215

Cost: FREE and open to the public

Contact the Columbus VA at 614-388-7787 with any questions or for more information.

For more information about programs and services offered by the VA, visit www.va.gov/central-ohio-health-care or follow us on Facebook @VAColumbus. To enroll in VA healthcare, please call 614-257-5608.