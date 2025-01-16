Skip to Content

Building/Clinic Locations

A directory of clinics/services per building.

Building 24

  • Domiciliary (24 A, B) | BC-111 | ext. 16095
  • Addiction Recovery Services | second floor | ext. 16941
  • Prosthetics & Sensory Aids | GB-111 | ext. 17582

Building 30

  • 30A(Special Care Unit[SCU]) | first floor | ext. 17711
  • Warrior's Path | second floor | room 232 | ext. 16777
  • DAV Rep | ground floor | room 1-A | ext. 17916
  • Decedent Affairs | ground floor | room 10-A | ext. 15566
  • Diabetic Education | ground floor | room 8-E | ext. 16949
  • PTSD Clinic/PCT | ground floor | room 8-D | ext. 17899
  • Home Oxygen Clinic | first floor | room 157 | ext. 17469
  • Pulmonary Function Lab and Clinic | first floor | room 157 | ext. 14769
  • Respiratory | first floor | room 157 | ext.17696
  • Skin Integrity | ground floor | room 13 | ext.16938/16939
  • Sleep Lab/CPAP clinic | first floor | room 157 | ext.17469
  • Spinal Cord Injury | ground floor | room 13 | ext.16251
  • Urology Clinic | first floor | room 157 | ext.17469, 16711
  • Surgical Section | first floor | room 157 | ext.17469/16711
  • Health Psychology | room 4

Building 31

  • Urgent Care/main lobby | ground floor | ext.17777
  • Agent Cashier | ground floor | ext.17226
  • Audiology | sub-basement | ext.17864
  • Dental | second floor | ext.17808
  • Eligibility/Means Test | ground floor | room G-133 | ext.17772, 16769
  • Laboratory | first floor | room 109 | ext.17837
  • Wellness and Recovery Center | ground floor | room G160 | ext.17871, 17872
  • Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Clinic | room G160
  • Pain Psychology/Neuropsychology | ground floor | room G160
  • Release of Information(ROI) | ground floor |  ext.17789, 17022
  • Patient Funds | ground floor | room G137 | ext.17728
  • Office of Veteran Experience | ground floor | G141 | ext.16107
  • Veteran Education Resource Center(VERC) | second floor | room 2-207A | ext.16230
  • Pharmacy | second floor | room 2-300 | ext.17118
  • Primary Care | first floor | ext.15575
  • Radiology | ground floor | room G-130 | ext.14650
  • Travel(beneficiary) | ground floor | room G-137 | ext.17725
  • My HealtheVet | third floor | room 201-C | ext.16372
  • VBA Representative | third floor | room 201-B | ext.16335
  • ABI & Tele-Retinal & Tele-Derm | first floor Primary Care area | ext.17516, 16391
  • Outpatient Nutrition Clinic | first floor Primary Care area | ext.16771

Building 35

  • Compass Center | second floor | ext. 17308
  • AFTERCARE (Residential Treatment graduates) | first floor

Building 210

  • Speech Pathologist | G-208 | ext.16108, 17901
  • Veterans Homeland(VHOME) CLC | second floor
  • Sherman Terrace(SHERM) CLC | first floor
  • Rehab Medicine | room G-036 | ext.17637

Building 211

  • Library | ground floor | room 22 | ext.17623
  • Chiropractic Care and Pain Clinic/CAM Program | ground floor | room G-008 | ext.16330
  • Physical Therapy | ground floor | room G-008 | ext.17597
  • KT/OT Clinic | ground floor | room G-008 | ext.17600
  • Hopewell House(HWELL) CLC | first floor
  • Freedom Harbor(FHARB) CLC | second floor
Map of Chillicothe VA campus building locations

