Building/Clinic Locations
A directory of clinics/services per building.
Building 24
- Domiciliary (24 A, B) | BC-111 | ext. 16095
- Addiction Recovery Services | second floor | ext. 16941
- Prosthetics & Sensory Aids | GB-111 | ext. 17582
Building 30
- 30A(Special Care Unit[SCU]) | first floor | ext. 17711
- Warrior's Path | second floor | room 232 | ext. 16777
- DAV Rep | ground floor | room 1-A | ext. 17916
- Decedent Affairs | ground floor | room 10-A | ext. 15566
- Diabetic Education | ground floor | room 8-E | ext. 16949
- PTSD Clinic/PCT | ground floor | room 8-D | ext. 17899
- Home Oxygen Clinic | first floor | room 157 | ext. 17469
- Pulmonary Function Lab and Clinic | first floor | room 157 | ext. 14769
- Respiratory | first floor | room 157 | ext.17696
- Skin Integrity | ground floor | room 13 | ext.16938/16939
- Sleep Lab/CPAP clinic | first floor | room 157 | ext.17469
- Spinal Cord Injury | ground floor | room 13 | ext.16251
- Urology Clinic | first floor | room 157 | ext.17469, 16711
- Surgical Section | first floor | room 157 | ext.17469/16711
- Health Psychology | room 4
Building 31
- Urgent Care/main lobby | ground floor | ext.17777
- Agent Cashier | ground floor | ext.17226
- Audiology | sub-basement | ext.17864
- Dental | second floor | ext.17808
- Eligibility/Means Test | ground floor | room G-133 | ext.17772, 16769
- Laboratory | first floor | room 109 | ext.17837
- Wellness and Recovery Center | ground floor | room G160 | ext.17871, 17872
- Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Clinic | room G160
- Pain Psychology/Neuropsychology | ground floor | room G160
- Release of Information(ROI) | ground floor | ext.17789, 17022
- Patient Funds | ground floor | room G137 | ext.17728
- Office of Veteran Experience | ground floor | G141 | ext.16107
- Veteran Education Resource Center(VERC) | second floor | room 2-207A | ext.16230
- Pharmacy | second floor | room 2-300 | ext.17118
- Primary Care | first floor | ext.15575
- Radiology | ground floor | room G-130 | ext.14650
- Travel(beneficiary) | ground floor | room G-137 | ext.17725
- My HealtheVet | third floor | room 201-C | ext.16372
- VBA Representative | third floor | room 201-B | ext.16335
- ABI & Tele-Retinal & Tele-Derm | first floor Primary Care area | ext.17516, 16391
- Outpatient Nutrition Clinic | first floor Primary Care area | ext.16771
Building 35
- Compass Center | second floor | ext. 17308
- AFTERCARE (Residential Treatment graduates) | first floor
Building 210
- Speech Pathologist | G-208 | ext.16108, 17901
- Veterans Homeland(VHOME) CLC | second floor
- Sherman Terrace(SHERM) CLC | first floor
- Rehab Medicine | room G-036 | ext.17637
Building 211
- Library | ground floor | room 22 | ext.17623
- Chiropractic Care and Pain Clinic/CAM Program | ground floor | room G-008 | ext.16330
- Physical Therapy | ground floor | room G-008 | ext.17597
- KT/OT Clinic | ground floor | room G-008 | ext.17600
- Hopewell House(HWELL) CLC | first floor
- Freedom Harbor(FHARB) CLC | second floor